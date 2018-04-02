Beltran Returns to Cardinals' Lineup in NL Championship Series

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Carlos Beltran has returned to the starting lineup for the St. Louis Cardinals in Game 5 of the National League championship series.

Beltran was set to play right field Friday night against San Francisco. The Cardinals hold a 3-1 lead in the series.

The All-Star outfielder did not play Thursday night, a day after he left after one inning because of a strained left knee.

The 35-year-old Beltran is hitting .400 with three home runs, five doubles and six RBIs in 30 at-bats this postseason.