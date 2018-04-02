Beltran's Walk-off HR Crushes Cards

After a walk, an error and a single loaded the bases in the Mets' fifth, Delgado struck again with a grand slam of his own to put the New Yorkers back in the game.

Weaver gave up five runs in five innings for the Cardinals, while John Maine allowed seven in his five innings for the Mets.

The Mets tacked on a run on a groundout by Jose Reyes in the sixth to make it 7-6, then Cardinals shut the Mets down until the final frame. Mets' catcher Paul Lo Duca singled with one out in the ninth, and Beltran connected for the game-winner off former-Met Jason Isringhausen for his 36th home run.

The Mets were helped by four scoreless innings from their bullpen, with Aaron Heilman picking up the win with his perfect ninth inning.

The teams with the two best records in the National League face off again Wednesday night with Mark Mulder returning from the disabled list to pitch for the first time since June 20. Veteran right hander Steve Trachsel toes the hill for the Mets.