Ben Ownby Quiet, but Seems Happy

KIRKWOOD (AP) - Ben Ownby has spent a lot of time watching TV since he was rescued from a man accused of kidnapping him and another boy. But there's one face he's tired of seeing - his own. Ben was quiet and shy but seemed happy and well-adjusted Tuesday in an interview with The Associated Press at his home in rural Beaufort, where he was kidnapped a week ago. Ben has been asked by investigators and his parents to avoid discussing details of his captivity. But the 13-year-old said it's great to be back with family, that "It feels like I'm getting bruises from too many hugs." Ben said he has few plans for this week. He's spending a lot of time playing video games again and might travel to Chicago to be on the Oprah Winfrey show. He said he can't go back to school until he gets his backpack back, which he said authorities have for evidence. Pizza shop worker Michael Devlin is jailed in $1 million bail on charges he kidnapped Ben. Authorities expect to also charge him with abducting Shawn Hornbeck, a 15-year-old kidnapped more than four years ago. Both boys were found Friday in Devlin's apartment in the St. Louis suburb of Kirkwood. Investigators have given no motive for the crimes and no details on what the boys went through. Officials said Devlin did not appear to have a criminal record.