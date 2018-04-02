Bennington, Owls Claim Second in Eagle Invitational

DAYTONA BEACH, FL -- Jada Bennington finished in a three-way tie for second with a two-round total of 149 (72-77; +5) as the William Woods University women's golf team took second place in the Embry-Riddle Eagle Invitational held at the Legends Course at LPGA International. The Owls were the top NAIA finisher at the tournament, besting three other top-10 schools - no. 3-ranked Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, no. 5-ranked Northwood University-Florida and no. 7-ranked USC-Beaufort - and also bested NCAA Division II no. 23-ranked Flagler University.

Jamie Palermo and Ashlee Daly wrapped up play in the tournament tied for 20th individually, carding two-day totals of 159. Palermo recorded a 76 in the opening round followed by an 83 in the second round, with Daly shooting a consistent 80-79 combo. Lindsey Johnson was just three shots back with a total of 162 (79-83; +18) with Naomi Starr rounding out the team scoring with a 165 (84-81; +21).

Elizabeth Welker also competed in the tournament as an individual, carding a two-day total of 165 (84-81; +21) to finish in a tie for 42nd.