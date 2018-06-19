Bennington, Palermo Repeat As NAIA Women's Golf All-Americans

KANSAS CITY -- Jada Bennington finished her career as a three-time NAIA Women's Golf All-American, with Jamie Palermo joining her on the first team slate as William Woods led all NAIA institutions with two honorees as announced by the national office on Monday. Ashlee Daly was also announced as an honorable mention honoree. The list of student-athletes includes 15 first team selections and 15 honorable mention selections as chosen by the All-America committee.

Bennington finished the 2011-12 season with a 77.1 stroke average - 10th-best in the country - and picked up eight top-10 finishes in 12 tournament appearances. She was named the NAIA Women's Golf Player of the Week for April 4, 2012, following back-to-back tournament wins for the Owls and an individual championship at the WWU Spring Invitational. The senior was also recognized as a first team All-American in 2010 and 2011.

Palermo also repeats as a first team All-American selection, finishing the 2011-12 campaign with a 79.03 stroke average. The sophomore powered her way to a third-place finish at the NAIA Women's Golf National Championship, shaving a full stroke off her season average as she set a new William Woods women's golf record for low 72-hole score with her 295 (73-74-75-73; +3) in the event. Her score matched the low total for the school as a hole as well, equaling J.D. Nash's 295 at the 2010 NAIA Men's Golf National Championship. The sophomore closed out the campaign with four straight top-five finishes and three consecutive individual bronze-medal finishes.

Daly earns her first career nod, finishing the 2011-12 season with an 80.7 stroke average and taking the individual medalist honors at the 2012 AMC Championship. She finished in a tie for 31st at the NAIA Womens' Golf National Championship, closing out the four-day affair with a 312 (76-78-78-80; +20).

In addition to their performances on the course, Bennington and Palermo were also recently tapped for academic excellence as well. Both Bennington and Palermo were announced Friday as first team all-District 5 honorees for the 2012 CoSIDA Academic All-America College Division.