Benton man accused of trying to blow up fireworks store

BENTON (AP) — A southeast Missouri man faced charges accusing him of threatening to blow up a fireworks store with his burning car.

The Southeast Missourian reported that 39-year-old Jerod Anthony Dockins faced felony charges, including assault/attempted assault on law-enforcement officers, making a terrorist threat and resisting arrest.

The sheriff's department said he's accused of threatening to blow up the Boomland fireworks store last week after he doused himself with gasoline and drove to the store.

Authorities evacuated customers and staff from the store and nearby businesses while they talked to the suspect, who then ignited the inside of the car. Deputies pulled the man from the burning car and dragged him to safety as firefighters extinguished the vehicle.