Benton STEM Elementary School names new principal

COLUMBIA - Benton STEM Elementary School could soon have a new principal.

Laura Beeler will be recommended to the Columbia Board of Education to fill the role.

Currently, Beeler serves as an assistant principal at Mill Creek Elementary School.

In her 25 years in education, she has served as a teacher, literacy coach, district coordinator and assistant principal.

She holds a bachelor's degree in education, a master's in education and a doctoral degree in educational administration.

"Dr. Beeler's background, vision, communication, leadership skills, and dedication toward collaborative and strategic leadership make her a wonderful candidate for Benton STEM Elementary," said Columbia Public Schools superintendent Peter Stiepleman.

Beeler will replace current principal Troy Hogg who accepted a position in the Kirkwood School District.