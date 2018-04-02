Berkman Hits Slam to Spark Cards Over D'backs

PHOENIX (AP) -- Lance Berkman hit a grand slam and drove in five runs, and the St. Louis Cardinals routed the Arizona Diamondbacks 15-5 on Wednesday night.

Skip Schumaker also homered, Albert Pujols was 2 for 3 with two RBIs, and Colby Rasmus and Gerald Laird each had three hits for the Cardinals, who got their first series win this season.

Every St. Louis starter except Matt Holliday had at least one hit.

The Cardinals, who scored 15 runs for the first time since an 18-3 victory against Atlanta on August 22, 2008, have won three of four.

Jake Westbrook (1-1) earned the win, allowing five runs --two earned -- on nine hits in 5 2-3 innings with two walks and three strikeouts.

Arizona starter Ian Kennedy (1-1) lasted only three innings, his shortest outing as a starter in more than two years, allowing nine runs on seven hits with two walks and two hit batters.