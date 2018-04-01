Bernie Sanders to give speech at Westminster College

The Associated Press

FULTON (AP) — Sen. Bernie Sanders will deliver a lecture this month at Westminster College in Fulton.

The college announced Friday that the senator from Vermont, a 2016 Democratic presidential candidate, will give the John Findley Green Foundation lecture Sept. 21. Several other prominent politicians, including Winston Churchill, Mikhail Gorbachev and Ronald Reagan, have given a speech at the college.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports Westminster spokesman Rob Crouse says Sanders is expected to discuss a progressive American foreign policy in his speech.

The 75-year-old Sanders, a Vermont independent, challenged eventual Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in last year's presidential election.

The Green Foundation provides lectures designed to promote understanding of economic and social problems of international concern.