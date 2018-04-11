Besides Lackey in Game 1, Matheny mum on rotation

ST. LOUIS (AP) — John Lackey gets the start in Game 1 of the NL Division Series for the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday.

At the beginning of a two-hour workout for the NL Central champions on Tuesday, manager Mike Matheny said he was not ready to announce the rest of his playoff rotation or his roster. Matheny said he will likely reveal the roster after a workout Thursday.

The 36-year-old Lackey went 9-4 with a 1.93 ERA in 17 starts at home. Overall, he was 13-10 with a 2.77 ERA — the first sub 3.00 ERA of his big career.

Matheny has Jaime Garcia (10-6, 2.43), Lance Lynn (12-11, 3.03) and Michael Wacha (17-7, 3.38) for Games 2, 3 and 4, in some order. Wacha could be pushed back after going 2-3 with a 7.88 ERA in five September starts.