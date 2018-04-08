Betty Cook Rottmann's Life Celebrated

COLUMBIA- A memorial service is taking place Saturday Dec. 10, at 2 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Columbia to celebrate Betty Cook Rottmann's remarkable life. As a poet, photographer, journalist, community activist, and actress, Rottmann left an impact on the city of Columbia.

Betty Cook Rottmann died on Wednesday, Oct. 26 2011, in Fayetteville, Ark. She was 89. Two things people most remember about Rottmann are her colorful hats and hand-written notes. People who received those notes- and others whose lives were touched by one of Columbia's most colorful characters will gather Saturday afternoon for the memorial service.