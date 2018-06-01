Bicyclist dies after big rig hits him in St. Louis County

By: The Associated Press

FENTON (AP) - A bicyclist has died after a tractor-trailer struck him while he was riding on Interstate 44 in St. Louis County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the victim as Kevin J. Purcell, of Imperial. He was hit around 12:40 a.m. Tuesday in the Fenton area and rushed to a St. Louis hospital, where he died Wednesday.

The patrol says the rig's driver didn't notice Purcell because of the poor lighting.