Bicyclists celebrate 10th annual "Pedaler's Jamboree"

BOONVILLE - Hundreds of cyclists were traveling from Columbia to Boonville for the 10th annual Pedaler's Jamboree.

The event started in Flat Branch Park in Columbia, where cyclists inflated their tires and adjusted their helmets before they began the 30 mile ride to Boonville's Kemper Park.

The ride traveled on MKT Trail and then connected to the Katy Trail State Park.

Participants in the Pedaler's Jamboree spoke highly of the event despite having sore legs. Liz Lass, one of the cyclists, said other bikers and event volunteers were especially encouraging.

"A really nice guy saw we were kind of struggling up a big hill, and he was like, 'You can do it! You can do it! You're almost there!'"

Crystal Cleek, another participant, said coordinators of the event provided a lot of entertainment during the ride to make sure participants were enjoying their time.

"They had music playing and it was just like a big party. It was a lot of fun."

When cyclists finally arrived in Boonville, the event provided a variety of vendors to purchase food from. A large stage was set up in Kemper Park for a live concert.

Participants in the event were also encouraged to bring a tent to camp out overnight in the park after the festivities.

One participant said she was from Kansas City and had participated in the event for the past three years.

A date is not yet set for next year's Pedaler's Jamboree.