Bid awarded for Greek housing project at SEMO

By: The Associated Press

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Regents at Southeast Missouri State University have approved awarding a $7.7 million contract for first-phase construction of a Greek housing project.

The Southeast Missourian reported that even the lowest bid was nearly $500,000 over construction cost estimates. Kathy Mangels, the university's vice president for finance and administration, said an effort has begun to find ways to decrease the cost.

The university will lease fraternity houses, with money paid to go toward debt service.

Two houses are expected to be ready for occupancy next fall, and two more will be completed for the fall 2017 semester.

The project is part of an effort to increase student participation in Greek life at Southeast.