Big 12 Introduces New Mobile Apps

IRVING, TX - The Big 12 Conference, in conjunction with digital partner NeuLion, Inc., has announced the launch of the Big 12's new mobile solutions for Apple iPhone and Android platforms. The Big 12 apps give fans access to a complete repository of on-demand video that includes various highlight packages along with exclusive content.

"We are excited to provide yet another avenue for information for the passionate Big 12 fans," said Tim Allen, Senior Associate Commissioner of the Big 12 Conference. "It is the perfect way for our student-athletes, alumni and fans to follow all the great things about the Big 12."

The application includes: News, Schedules, Scores, Standings, Photo Gallery, Live Stats, Video On-Demand and Live Audio Streaming. The new mobile application provides the Big 12 Conference the ability to extend all the compelling content on Big12Sports.com to a mobile setting and connect with Big 12 fans at all times.

"With NeuLion's platform, we can take video one time and stream to many different consumer devices. Our mobile solution brings the exact same PC viewing experience to mobile. The look is sleek and seamless. All the features and functionality are the same. Our platform is able to synchronize all the video that is distributed to both the PC and mobile consumer," said Chris Wagner, Executive Vice President of NeuLion.

The Big 12 Sports apps can be downloaded from their respective stores for both Android and Apple. Click here for more information.