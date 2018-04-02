Big 12 Recognizes Two Tiger Gymnasts

COLUMBIA - Senior Mary Burke and freshman Rachel Updike have been honored by the Big 12 Conference this week as Gymnast of the Week and Newcomer of the Week, respectively, after they earned their fifth victory of the season over NC State on February 3. The award is the second of the season for Burke and the seventh in her career. This is the fifth consecutive week this season that Updike has been named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week.

Updike is only the third gymnast in Big 12 Conference history to win five weekly honors in one season. She joins former Mizzou gymnast Sarah Shire as one of the only gymnasts in the Big 12 to win five weekly honors in one season. Shire was honored six times in both 2009 and 2010. With her fourth weekly honor, Updike became the first gymnast in the history of the Big 12 Conference to win a weekly award in four consecutive weeks and she is now the first to win five consecutive weekly honors as well.

The award comes for Burke after she took the all-around title against NC State, matching her career-high all-around score (39.450). Burke recorded a 9.875 on vault to win that event as well. Burke also scored a 9.825 on bars and she tied her season-high on beam with a 9.850. The score also tied her with Updike for first on the event. Burke tied her season-high score of 9.900 on floor as well.

The recognition comes for Updike this week after a strong meet against NC State. Updike posted a 9.850 on vault and she scored the same on beam, which tied her with Burke for the beam title. She also recorded a 9.900 on floor to take the floor title.

No. 18 Mizzou travels to Chicago, Ill. for the IGI Chicago Style Invite on Friday, February 10. The Tigers will compete against No. 7 UCLA, No. 15 Boise State and No. 19 Illinois