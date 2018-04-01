Big 12 Title Game Gone, But Will it Be Missed?

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- The conference championship game is gone,and most Big 12 coaches won't miss it. Bob Stoops considered it an extra hurdle for Oklahoma that other

national title contenders didn't have to deal with. Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy said Tuesday he thinks the Big 12's main goal should be to have a national champion, and to eliminate anything that takes away from that goal -- including the league title game. The Big 12 won't hold a conference championship next season because there won't be enough teams. Nebraska will formally join the Big Ten in a few months and Colorado will join the Pac-12. Kansas State coach Bill Snyder says he wishes there will still two divisions and a title game. Beyond the revenue that the game created, he believes the opportunity to pursue division titles helped to build the Wildcats' program.