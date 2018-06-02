Big Brothers Big Sisters in Need of Mentors

COLUMBIA - More than 50 children are in need of a mentor in the Big Brothers Big Sisters Club.

In an effort to get more people involved, the club will be holding an hour-long informational session on Thursday to discuss the program. It will take place at the Hawthorn Bank Community Room at 3600 Amazon.

Big Brothers Big Sisters strives to match children and mentors with similar personalities and interests. The pairs are encouraged to spend time together, do fun activities and work on homework.

