Big Charges for Robbery that Netted $7.50

FENTON, Mo. - A St. Louis County woman is facing two felony charges for a robbery that netted barely enough money to buy a fast-food lunch.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 29-year-old Lori Sisak of Fenton is charged with first-degree robbery and armed criminal action. She is jailed on $50,000 bond.

Police say Sisak tried to rob a smoke shop at knifepoint Saturday night. She demanded money but the cashier said she couldn't open the register unless something was purchased.

Sisak allegedly grabbed the tip jar from the counter and ran off with coins amounting to $7.50.