Big Clue: Alleged Burglar Left Purse at the Scene

UNION, Mo. - A burglary suspect is in custody in eastern Missouri after police got the help of a big clue: The suspect reportedly left her purse at the crime.

The Washington Missourian reports that 22-year-old Fallon Gogan and a second suspect, 24-year-old Ricky Ward, are facing felony burglary charges. Both are jailed on $25,000 bond.

The burglary happened Monday afternoon at a home near Union in Franklin County. The sheriff's office says officers determined that copper wire, copper tubing and electrical wiring were stolen. They say they found Gogan's purse at the home, leading them to a house in nearby St. Clair, where police say the suspects were hiding in the backyard.