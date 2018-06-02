Big Game Means More Police

Cindy Tarr and her husband were the first tailgaters to arrive at Reactor Field, but they won't be the first to leave. Cindy says drinking and relaxing makes Tiger Football what it is.

"It's just a bunch of kids having fun. Personally, I've never seen anybody get way out of line," said Tarr. On Friday, people were already setting up for the big tailgate on Saturday.

Many officers will be patrolling different areas to make sure liquor consumption stays at a minimum. With a big rival game and the Tigers going for 5-0, some students say they won't be limiting their alcohol consumption.

Adam Schluter, an MU student said, "I think alcohol can just fuel that, but it will also make it more fun." However, police will be taking extra precautions for this game.

"It's a late game, they will race...especially to the downtown area and try to get to some of the bars," said Sergeant Timothy Moriarity of the Columbia Police Department. The main watch points for every game are the intersection of Stadium and I-70 and the intersection of I-70 and 63.

During and after Saturday's game, there will be additional law enforcement in and around Memorial Stadium and downtown around the bars. Football fans, like Cindy Tarr, say that this will ensure everyone has a safe ride home after the game.

Tarr said, "I would hate to have to be stuck with a memory of something that my drinking made happen, and I wouldn't want that for anybody else either." The Columbia Police Department, MUPD, Boone County Sheriff's Department, and the State Highway Patrol will be monitoring busy areas all day and night on Saturday.

The police department recommends that drivers get an early start tomorrow to avoid the traffic from the big game.