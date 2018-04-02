Big Lake State Park Reopens

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

The park opened yesterday morning and is already drawing visitors. Park manager Gary Parker says two restrooms were the only buildings that flooded in May. But the problem was tons of debris that collected in low-lying areas. Parker says workers have spent the last three weeks on cleanup, removing sludge and debris. The park's cabins and suites were all booked yesterday, and 15 camp sites were also booked. The pool will reopen next weekend, weather permitting.