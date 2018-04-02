Big Pig Plan Near Mark Twain Lake

He fears the big pig operation will contaminate the water. But others, like Audrain County farmer Jared Windmann, see corporate hog farming as economic salvation. Northeast missouri is the latest war zone, as Minnesota-based Cargill Inc. tries to recruit farmers who are trying to hold on. Cargill wants to sign up 30 farmers a year in northern Missouri, western Illinois and southern Iowa to raise company-owned hogs closer to Cargill plants in Ottumwa, Iowa, and Beardstown, Ill., that each process 18,000 a day.