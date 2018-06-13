Big Rig Strikes, Kills Springfield Bicyclist

5 years 7 months 2 weeks ago Friday, October 26 2012 Oct 26, 2012 Friday, October 26, 2012 10:15:07 AM CDT October 26, 2012 in News
By: Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD - Springfield police have identified the bicyclist who was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer.

Police said the rig's driver didn't notice the bicyclist and pulled forward Tuesday night after a traffic light changed from red to green. The impact of the collision threw Eric Floyd off his bike. The 32-year-old Springfield man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The release says no arrests or charges have been presented at this time.

