Big Rig Strikes, Kills Springfield Bicyclist
SPRINGFIELD - Springfield police have identified the bicyclist who was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer.
Police said the rig's driver didn't notice the bicyclist and pulled forward Tuesday night after a traffic light changed from red to green. The impact of the collision threw Eric Floyd off his bike. The 32-year-old Springfield man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The release says no arrests or charges have been presented at this time.
