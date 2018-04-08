Bike, Walk, Wheel Week Revs Up in Columbia

The first event was a race to see if people can run errands more efficiently in cars or on bikes.







Racers, including Mayor Darwin Hindman and several University of Missouri Golden Girls, started about 11:00 a.m. and traveled through the city to pick up tokens at various stops.

Organizer Judy Knudson was optimistic about the week because the high cost of gas is forcing more people to use other ways to get across town.

The week's supporters will host a picnic at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Flat Branch Park.

Other events occur throughout the week which ends next Saturday, May 13, at Twin Lakes Shelter with live music, free food and prizes.