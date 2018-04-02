Biker Roundup Family Oriented

BOONE COUNTY - The National Biker Roundup has tight security. More than 150 people from Boone County Sheriff's Department, Columbia Police Department, and hired security. The security is also tight for the media.

Billy Walker, the event's chairman says the reason security is so tight for the media is, "Media has no free rein at our event, it's a motorcycle event and the motorcycle world has it's own culture."

This is because of the media's representation of the National Bikers Roundup and bikers.

Harley Davidson regional manager Arnie Beaman says bikers get a bad reputation because, "They wear their black t-shirts and their black jeans but you have no idea who these people are."

But if people took the time, Beaman says they might realize, "If you dig into their personal life that's their breakaway. They put on their t-shirt and pants and get away from their normal life."

Beaman also said bikers are lawyers, doctors, even supreme court judges.

LaShawn Lewis said this event was a family reunion for her and her family. It's just like any other family reunion, just with motorcycles.

She also said,"I hate stereotypes, because you don't know unless you come."