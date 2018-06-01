Bikers from St. Louis and Kansas City "Meet in the Middle"

COLUMBIA - St. Louis and Kansas City bikers battled it out Saturday night at the fourth annual "Meet in the Middle Bike and Corvette Fest".

Around 700 bikers travelled to Columbia from the two cities.

The winning city is judged based on bike appearance and number of bikers from each city.

One of the sidelines owners says the event will benefit the whole city.

Kansas City won the event last year, but St. Louis won the competition in it's first two years.