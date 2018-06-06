Bikers Roll into Columbia

COLUMBIA - As the dust settles from the Boone County Fair, a new crowd is moving in.

The 33rd Nation Bikers Roundup begins Tuesday at the Boone County Fairgrounds. It's expected to bring $3 million to Columbia's economy.

Before it even begins, the Boone County Sheriff's Department is urging drivers to prepare for traffic delays on Monday. As Columbia's visitors arrive, some streets could get crowded.

While a shooting at the Boone County Fair plagued attendance, organizers say that won't be the case at the Roundup. A private security firm from St. Louis will be there to ensure there are no problems.