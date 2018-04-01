Bikes Recalled for Safety Issues

UNITED STATES - The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced a voluntary recall of 27 thousand trek and district bikes.

The bolts that secure the seat saddle clamp to the seat can break causing the rider to fall. Trek has received four reports, one involving a broken tooth and lip injury. The bikes were sold between May and September of this year for between 550 and 11-hundred dollars.

Consumers should take the bike to an authorized dealer for a free replacement bolt.

The recalled models are the Trek 7.2 FX, 7.3 FX, 7.4 FX, and 7.5 FX Districts. The 9th District bicycle models are the WSD Livestrong and disc models.