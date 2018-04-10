Bill backing student journalists presented in Missouri House

2 years 2 months 1 week ago Monday, February 01 2016 Feb 1, 2016 Monday, February 01, 2016 3:40:00 PM CST February 01, 2016 in News
By: Jake Schnierow and Taylor Stevens, KOMU 8 Reporters
loading

JEFFERSON CITY - The Walter Cronkite New Voices Act was introduced in the Emerging Issues Committee at the state Capitol Monday. 

The bill would prevent administrators and public schools from restricting student journalists. 

Bill sponsor Rep. Elijah Haahr, R- Springfield, said the contents and viewpoints of student journalists shouldn't be restricted unless libelous or otherwise dangerous.

"We don't want schools or universities to step in between journalists and the masses," Haahr said. 

Under this bill, schools wouldn't be allowed to use prior restrainst to stop a student journalist. 

The bill states, "a student journalist has the right to express freedom of speech and of the press..., regardless of whether the media is supported financially by the institution."

Rep. Haahr said he created this bill in response to "the bad light" the state received after assistant professor Melissa Click confronted a student journalist during the November protests on MU's campus. 

"We want to tell people, 'no, Missouri is a place that promotes free speech, that promotes the rights of journalists to videotape and record, and report on those issues that are of interest to the viewers'," Haahr said. 

Tim Tai, the student journalist involved in the confrontation with Melissa Click, testified at the hearing in support of the bill.

"It really doesn't have much to do with what happened to me on campus last November," Tai said about his testimony. "It's more about protecting the rights of student journalists at both the collegiate and high school levels, and that's something that I think is absolutely necessary."

Tai was one of eight people to testify in front of the committee in support of the bill. Others included journalism teachers, students and advisors as well as Student Press Law Center Representative Frank LoMonte and student free speech advocate Cathy Kuhlmeier Frey. Kuhlmeier Frey was the plaintiff in the 1988 Hazelwood v. Kuhlmeier case in which the Supreme Court decided educators were allowed to exercise greater control over student expression.

The Missouri Association of School Administrators expressed concern with the bill in regards to its relationship with the Hazelwood case.

"The passage of HB2058 would take away the local control of a school district/school board in making determinations as to what speech may be appropriate in a school-sponsored newspaper," MASA said in a memorandum sent to the committee.

Tai and others at the hearing supported the rights of student journalists to practice journalism without prior restraint.

"Student journalists are legitimate journalists," Tai said. "And I think this law will serve to affirm that."

 

 

 

More News

Grid
List

Worker's comp claim refers to "murder" at home where Carl DeBrodie lived
Worker's comp claim refers to "murder" at home where Carl DeBrodie lived
CALLAWAY COUNTY - A woman who worked for the care facility where Carl DeBrodie disappeared from in 2017 said she... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, April 10 2018 Apr 10, 2018 Tuesday, April 10, 2018 11:23:00 AM CDT April 10, 2018 in News

Residential fire displaces two families
Residential fire displaces two families
COLUMBIA - Two families lost their homes Tuesday after an early-morning duplex fire. Columbia firefighters arrived at... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, April 10 2018 Apr 10, 2018 Tuesday, April 10, 2018 9:39:00 AM CDT April 10, 2018 in News

Second teenager arrested for gunfire in northeast Columbia
Second teenager arrested for gunfire in northeast Columbia
COLUMBIA - Police arrested a second teenager in connection with a shots fired incident in the Indian Hills neighborhood in... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, April 10 2018 Apr 10, 2018 Tuesday, April 10, 2018 8:02:41 AM CDT April 10, 2018 in News

Columbia Public School Board welcomes two new board members
Columbia Public School Board welcomes two new board members
COLUMBIA - The induction of two new board members, a board presidential election and appropriations of a $30 million bond... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, April 09 2018 Apr 9, 2018 Monday, April 09, 2018 7:15:00 PM CDT April 09, 2018 in News

New website breaks down Missouri health data by zip code
New website breaks down Missouri health data by zip code
MISSOURI - A new Missouri health data website can tell you the top and bottom ranked zip codes in a... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, April 09 2018 Apr 9, 2018 Monday, April 09, 2018 6:48:00 PM CDT April 09, 2018 in News

Committee plans to release Greitens investigation infomation Wednesday
Committee plans to release Greitens investigation infomation Wednesday
COLUMBIA - The House Special Investigative Committee met for another closed-door meeting Monday afternoon. Committee member Gina Mitten, D-St.... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, April 09 2018 Apr 9, 2018 Monday, April 09, 2018 5:17:00 PM CDT April 09, 2018 in Continuous News

Kansas City water slide designer says not guilty in boy's death
Kansas City water slide designer says not guilty in boy's death
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — The designer of a waterslide where a 10-year-old Kansas boy was decapitated has pleaded... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, April 09 2018 Apr 9, 2018 Monday, April 09, 2018 4:02:00 PM CDT April 09, 2018 in Continuous News

Students prepare for future careers through hands-on simulations
Students prepare for future careers through hands-on simulations
FAYETTE - A Central Methodist University employee says some college students lack the knowledge of what they could encounter in... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, April 09 2018 Apr 9, 2018 Monday, April 09, 2018 3:25:00 PM CDT April 09, 2018 in News

MoDOT offers discounts to increase Amtrak ridership
MoDOT offers discounts to increase Amtrak ridership
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Transportation is offering train ride discounts in an effort to increase Amtrak ridership.... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, April 09 2018 Apr 9, 2018 Monday, April 09, 2018 3:05:00 PM CDT April 09, 2018 in News

Jefferson City new board members have different approaches to upcoming rezoning
Jefferson City new board members have different approaches to upcoming rezoning
JEFFERSON CITY – One new member of the Jefferson City Public Schools Board of Education views not breaking up current... More >>
22 hours ago Monday, April 09 2018 Apr 9, 2018 Monday, April 09, 2018 2:45:00 PM CDT April 09, 2018 in News

Changes coming to Missouri work zones
Changes coming to Missouri work zones
JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Department of Transportation will start using temporary rumble strips in high-traffic work zones to alert... More >>
23 hours ago Monday, April 09 2018 Apr 9, 2018 Monday, April 09, 2018 2:00:00 PM CDT April 09, 2018 in News

McCaskill raises $3.9M for Missouri re-election bid
McCaskill raises $3.9M for Missouri re-election bid
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A spokeswoman for Democratic Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill's campaign says she raised roughly $3.9... More >>
1 day ago Monday, April 09 2018 Apr 9, 2018 Monday, April 09, 2018 12:50:32 PM CDT April 09, 2018 in News

Weekly Wellness: Cooking with Healthy Oils
Weekly Wellness: Cooking with Healthy Oils
COLUMBIA - As a health coach, I’m asked by clients “what is the healthiest oil to cook with?” The answer... More >>
1 day ago Monday, April 09 2018 Apr 9, 2018 Monday, April 09, 2018 12:00:00 PM CDT April 09, 2018 in Weekly Wellness

Macon Police make drug arrest at residence with small children
Macon Police make drug arrest at residence with small children
MACON - Macon Police said it responded to the 100 block of East Bourke Street Friday to assist the... More >>
1 day ago Monday, April 09 2018 Apr 9, 2018 Monday, April 09, 2018 11:22:00 AM CDT April 09, 2018 in News

Leader of Mexico-to-Springfield meth ring convicted
Leader of Mexico-to-Springfield meth ring convicted
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a man who led a $1 million methamphetamine ring... More >>
1 day ago Monday, April 09 2018 Apr 9, 2018 Monday, April 09, 2018 10:41:00 AM CDT April 09, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Prosecutors: Greitens' 'victim' under siege
UPDATE: Prosecutors: Greitens' 'victim' under siege
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Latest on allegations against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens related to a 2015 extramarital... More >>
1 day ago Monday, April 09 2018 Apr 9, 2018 Monday, April 09, 2018 8:52:00 AM CDT April 09, 2018 in News

Cold weather gives gardeners a frozen-thumb
Cold weather gives gardeners a frozen-thumb
MOBERLY - The winter-like weather has plagued the midwest, causing nursery owners to close up shop at a time they... More >>
1 day ago Monday, April 09 2018 Apr 9, 2018 Monday, April 09, 2018 6:44:00 AM CDT April 09, 2018 in News

Winter weather in April: Climate change not to blame
Winter weather in April: Climate change not to blame
COLUMBIA - Are warmer temperatures in the Arctic behind mid-Missouri's rare April snow? According to Atmospheric Science MU Professor... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, April 08 2018 Apr 8, 2018 Sunday, April 08, 2018 7:49:00 PM CDT April 08, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 43°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
1pm 48°
2pm 49°
3pm 51°
4pm 51°

Select a station to view its upcoming schedule:

KOMU 8Mid-Missouri's CW

Coming Up Next

12:30p
Inside Edition
1:00p
Days of Our Lives
2:00p
The Dr. Oz Show
12:00p
Jerry Springer
1:00p
Maury
2:00p
Maury

Tonight's Schedule

7:00p
The Voice
8:01p
Rise
9:00p
Chicago Med
7:00p
The Flash
8:00p
Black Lightning
9:00p
KOMU 8 News @ Nine on The CW
9:30p
Seinfeld