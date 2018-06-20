Bill Increases Penalty for Selling Drugs in Parks

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

JEFFERSON CITY - People who sell drugs near a park could face the same penalty as that for murder - up to life in prison. That's under a bill that passed the Senate today and is head to the governor for signature. The measure makes it a Class A felony to sell certain drugs -- heroin, cocaine, LSD, amphetamine or methamphetamine -- within 1,000 feet of a city, county, state or private park. Such top-level felonies are punishable by ten to 30 years or life in prison. Selling drugs is currently a Class B felony, with a maximum sentence of five to 15 years. State law already allows life sentences for manufacturing and selling drugs within two-thousand feet of schools, colleges and school buses.