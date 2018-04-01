Bill James, Warrensburg Publisher, Dead at 65

By: The Associated Press

WARRENSBURG (AP) - Bill James, former publisher of The Daily Star-Journal in Warrensburg and a member of the Missouri Press Association Hall of Fame, has died. He was 65.

The newspaper's editor, Jack Miles, said James died Wednesday at a Kansas City, Mo., hospice.

James had been the paper's publisher since 2007 before retiring earlier this year.

Before that, he was publisher of the Cass County Democrat-Missourian in Harrisonville. His career also included various industry leadership positions, including a stint as MPA president in 1998.

He was inducted into the MPA Newspaper Hall of Fame in 2001.