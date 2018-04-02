Bill on beer coolers advances in Missouri Legislature

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A measure to allow beer-makers to lease coolers to stores to keep drinks frosty has passed the Missouri House.

House members voted 103-38 Thursday to tack the provision onto a bill that already had Senate approval. The measure then passed the chamber.

The underlying bill would allow a state wine board to oversee marketing of the beverage.

Supporters said the provision to allow beer coolers will help consumers, stores and brewers because it will lead to more refrigerators to store cold beer.

It's been criticized by craft brewers, who said it could give an unfair advantage to larger breweries such as Anheuser-Busch.

The amendment was one of several added to the Senate proposal by the House. That means it heads back to the Senate.

The legislative session ends May 13.