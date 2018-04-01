Bill Pauls Announces Candidacy for Second Ward

COLUMBIA - Bill Pauls, 62, filed for the Second Ward City Council seat today, after living there for 11 years. Living in the Columbia for a total of 25 years, Pauls took being president of the Hunters Gate Neighborhood Association under his wing and remains a longtime active member in the association.

Other than being the past president of the Missouri Association of Professional Soil Scientists, Pauls retired in 2007 as an assistant state soil scientist with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS).

He has been married for 40 years to Kris Pauls. The couple has two children, Jeff and Kelly, and four grandchildren.

Pauls stays pretty active and has even met his marathon goal to run a marathon in all 50 states. He has also been a coach of youth softball and baseball for many years, and is a past-president and lifetime member of the Diamond Council of Columbia.