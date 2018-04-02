Bill Proposes Online Public Education

Southern Boone High School senior Ally Walker loves going to classes.

Walker said she loved "all the experiences, the football games, the basketball games" that go along with high school.

So, she said a virtual school system might not be a good idea.

"As a high school student, I think one of the most important experiences you get is the social aspect," Walker explained.

Lynn Barnett, of Columbia Public Schools, thinks so too.

"The advantage of going to a public school is the interaction with teachers, and their friends," she said.

But, Walker and Barnett said online schooling has advantages. The system would be free, like public school, and students would need only their own computers.

Students also could take online courses to supplement their on-campus classes which could benefit home-schooled or even expelled students.

"My school might not offer all the classes that I want to take," said Walker. "So, I could get a class that my school might not have that I might want for my career."

Bert Schulte, of the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, agreed.

"The only intent of the bill is to provide additional opportunities for students here in the state."

Barnett said "for smaller school districts, I think it's probably very promising."

If lawmakers approve the bill, the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education will have the program ready by June of next year.