Bill to Set Renewable Energy Goals

JEFFERSON CITY - A bill that encourages electric companies to generate more power from renewable energy sources is going to the governor's desk. The Senate passed the measure today. It doesn't penalize utilities that don't meet the objective. Instead, it seeks a "good faith effort" to use renewable sources such as solar, wind, hydroelectric and biomass power. The bill sets a goal for utilities to use non-fossil fuel sources for four percent of electric sales by 2012. That would double in 2015 and reach eleven percent in 2020. Supporters say it's a step toward more environmentally friendly ways to produce power. The Public Service Commission would determine whether electric utilities have tried hard enough to reach the goal.