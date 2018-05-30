Bill Would Help Protect Animal Control Officers

4 years 3 months 1 week ago Monday, February 17 2014 Feb 17, 2014 Monday, February 17, 2014 2:34:00 PM CST February 17, 2014 in News
By: Tyler Greever, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - The Missouri House of Representatives is discussing a bill that would strengthen the protection of animal control officers.

Rep. Sheila Solon, R-Blue Springs, introduced House Bill 1577, which adds animal control officers to the list of positions that can be considered law enforcement if assaulted. Solon said animal control officers face situations as dangerous as police officers.

"Many times, they'll work alongside police officers and enter crime scenes to restrain animals or they deal with emotionally charged domestic situations," Solon said. 

The issue came to Solon's attention when she was approached by animal control officer from Blue Springs. She then did a ride along with police officers and saw the work animal control officers do.

"Sometimes they're not viewed the same as police officers, they can be challenged more directly," Solon said. "All that they normally have is pepper spray, a baton, or a control device called a bite stick."

Columbia animal control supervisor Molly Aust said she and her officers don't have much knowledge of situations when they attend to a call.

"We're not always familiar with what we're getting into when we get out there," Aust said. "We get limited information on the phone. Sometimes we get caught in the middle of neighborhood battles or disputes where one neighbor is mad at another neighbor and they will actually get confrontational with an officer. We never know from day to day or hour to hour what kind of a call that we may get next." 

Aust said she knows officers have been assaulted before, but they were not excluded when charges were brought against those who assaulted them.

"We've had officers that have been assaulted by people before," Aust said. "I don't feel like we were ever excluded from it because when we have had cases where a police officer or sheriff's deputy needed to files charges against someone who assaulted an animal control officer, it was always sent to the prosecutor's office as just that." 

If the bill passes, it would go into effect on Aug. 28, 2014.

More News

Grid
List

Former prosecutor explains why Greitens' chose Tuesday to resign
Former prosecutor explains why Greitens' chose Tuesday to resign
COLUMBIA - Former Cole County prosecutor Bill Tackett spoke with KOMU 8 News about why Gov. Greitens chose Tuesday... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, May 29 2018 May 29, 2018 Tuesday, May 29, 2018 11:52:00 PM CDT May 29, 2018 in News

Lt. Governor Parson responds to Governor Greitens' resignation
Lt. Governor Parson responds to Governor Greitens' resignation
COLUMBIA - Amid the resignation of Governor Eric Greitens, Lieutenant Governor Mike Parson released a statement Tuesday evening. The... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, May 29 2018 May 29, 2018 Tuesday, May 29, 2018 8:01:00 PM CDT May 29, 2018 in News

Columbia residents offer feedback ahead of community policing meeting
Columbia residents offer feedback ahead of community policing meeting
COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia will host its third meeting on Wednesday to get feedback on its community policing... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, May 29 2018 May 29, 2018 Tuesday, May 29, 2018 7:56:00 PM CDT May 29, 2018 in News

Drivers can expect concrete "buckling" sooner with record-breaking temps
Drivers can expect concrete "buckling" sooner with record-breaking temps
JEFFERSON CITY - May is hotter than normal for the majority of Missouri, which means drivers can expect to see... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, May 29 2018 May 29, 2018 Tuesday, May 29, 2018 6:58:00 PM CDT May 29, 2018 in Continuous News

Special prosecutor says Greitens probe continues
Special prosecutor says Greitens probe continues
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The special prosecutor considering whether to refile an invasion of privacy charge against Missouri Gov. Eric... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, May 29 2018 May 29, 2018 Tuesday, May 29, 2018 6:20:00 PM CDT May 29, 2018 in News

New phase of Highway 63 construction will add two-hour delay
New phase of Highway 63 construction will add two-hour delay
COLUMBIA – Drivers traveling southbound on Highway 63 should expect more delays starting Tuesday, May 29. The increased delay is... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, May 29 2018 May 29, 2018 Tuesday, May 29, 2018 4:29:00 PM CDT May 29, 2018 in News

Gov. Greitens to deliver statement at 4:15 p.m.
Gov. Greitens to deliver statement at 4:15 p.m.
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Greitens is scheduled to make a statement in Jefferson City at 4:15 p.m. KOMU 8... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, May 29 2018 May 29, 2018 Tuesday, May 29, 2018 4:11:00 PM CDT May 29, 2018 in News

Greitens steps down, says it's time to leave battlefield with "head held high"
Greitens steps down, says it's time to leave battlefield with "head held high"
JEFFERSON CITY – In the midst of two scandals, and facing subpoenas from a special house committee, Gov. Eric Greitens... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, May 29 2018 May 29, 2018 Tuesday, May 29, 2018 4:08:00 PM CDT May 29, 2018 in News

Family dog snatched from child found
Family dog snatched from child found
COLUMBIA - A Columbia family welcomed its dog back home after it was stolen on Bear Bluff Drive. Jonathan... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, May 29 2018 May 29, 2018 Tuesday, May 29, 2018 3:12:00 PM CDT May 29, 2018 in News

Missouri students may soon get option of free online courses
Missouri students may soon get option of free online courses
ST. LOUIS (AP) - New legislation passed in Missouri means that as early as next year, public school students in... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, May 29 2018 May 29, 2018 Tuesday, May 29, 2018 2:30:00 PM CDT May 29, 2018 in News

Motion delays city's payment to the Columbia Police Officers' Association
Motion delays city's payment to the Columbia Police Officers' Association
COLUMBIA - A judge approved a motion of continuation Tuesday morning, extending the battle between the Columbia Police Officer's Association... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, May 29 2018 May 29, 2018 Tuesday, May 29, 2018 1:13:00 PM CDT May 29, 2018 in News

Sheriff: Man dies after taking meth laced with strychnine
Sheriff: Man dies after taking meth laced with strychnine
LOUISIANA, Mo. — A 37-year-old man is dead after taking methamphetamine that authorities believe was laced with a main... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, May 29 2018 May 29, 2018 Tuesday, May 29, 2018 11:40:00 AM CDT May 29, 2018 in News

UPDATED: Court says pro-Greitens' group must comply with subpoena
UPDATED: Court says pro-Greitens' group must comply with subpoena
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A secretive group supporting Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens must turn over documents subpoenaed by... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, May 29 2018 May 29, 2018 Tuesday, May 29, 2018 11:03:00 AM CDT May 29, 2018 in News

Egg prices double from last year
Egg prices double from last year
COLUMBIA - Nationwide, customers are paying one to two dollars more for eggs compared to last year’s prices. This... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, May 29 2018 May 29, 2018 Tuesday, May 29, 2018 3:38:00 AM CDT May 29, 2018 in News

Second Honor Flight takes veterans on the trip of a lifetime
Second Honor Flight takes veterans on the trip of a lifetime
COLUMBIA - More than 100 veterans are flying to Washington D.C. to see the memorials of their military service. ... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, May 29 2018 May 29, 2018 Tuesday, May 29, 2018 1:51:00 AM CDT May 29, 2018 in News

MAY 2018 is the hottest on record
MAY 2018 is the hottest on record
COLUMBIA – Do you remember April 2018? It was cold. The ninth coldest on record to be exact. We had... More >>
1 day ago Monday, May 28 2018 May 28, 2018 Monday, May 28, 2018 8:45:00 PM CDT May 28, 2018 in Weather

A local organization is rebuilding lives on the construction site
A local organization is rebuilding lives on the construction site
COLUMBIA – A program is teaching teens the skills to build homes for low-income families in Columbia. Job Point’s... More >>
1 day ago Monday, May 28 2018 May 28, 2018 Monday, May 28, 2018 6:15:00 PM CDT May 28, 2018 in News

Columbia Cemetery comes alive for Memorial Day
Columbia Cemetery comes alive for Memorial Day
COLUMBIA - Cemeteries are rarely used as venues for fun events, but Memorial Day in Columbia creates an exception. ... More >>
1 day ago Monday, May 28 2018 May 28, 2018 Monday, May 28, 2018 4:57:00 PM CDT May 28, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 70°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
5am 68°
6am 67°
7am 69°
8am 72°