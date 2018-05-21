Bill Would Move Mo. Presidential Primary to March

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri's presidential primary could be pushed back from February to March under a proposal endorsed by the state Senate.

The legislation given initial approval Tuesday is a response to a confusing situation that occurred in Missouri during the 2012 presidential election.

Although Missouri law required a February primary, the national political parties sought to discourage most states from voting that early.

So the Missouri Republican Party chose to disregard the results of the primary and instead use later caucus meetings to determine who its delegates would support for president at the Republican National Convention.

State senators said Tuesday that the caucuses were "a flop" that upset a lot of people and resulted in lower voter participation than a primary.

The bill needs another vote to go to the House.