Bill Would Rename Union Station After Truman

By: The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Missouri's two senators want to rename Washington's Union Station after President Harry Truman.

Sens. Claire McCaskill and Roy Blunt introduced a bill calling for renaming the century-old train station on Thursday, the 130th anniversary of Truman's birth.

The 33rd president was a Missouri native. There is no memorial to Truman in Washington. Truman used the presidential rail car, which was based at Union Station, extensively during his time in the White House.

The bill calls for the station to be renamed "Harry S. Truman Union Station." A similar renaming occurred in 1998, when Washington National Airport was christened Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, a Democrat who represents the District of Columbia in Congress, says she supports the renaming and will co-sponsor a companion House bill.