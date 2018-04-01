Bills Could Impact Conservation Department

POPLAR BLUFF (AP) - Sportsmen and conservation groups are raising concerns about legislation that could change the way the Missouri Department of Conservation operates.

The Poplar Bluff Daily American Republic reports that legislation in both the Missouri House and Senate would require the conservation department's rules and regulations to be approved by the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules, which consists of five lawmakers from each body. Currently, a conservation commission provides that oversight.

If bills pass in both houses, it would go to a statewide vote as a constitutional amendment.

Supporters say the goal is to improve oversight of the department. But opponents say the bills would inject politics into a system that is working well.