Bills Increase for Empire District Gas Company

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Natural gas bills for Empire District Gas Company customers are rising. The Missouri Public Service Commission says customers will see an increase of between three and 20 cents per 100 cubic feet of gas, depending on their location. The higher rates take effect November 20th. The changes reflect higher wholesale costs for the winter heating season. The commission says up to 75% of customers' natural gas bills reflect the wholesale price that companies pay their suppliers for gas. The commission does not regulate wholesale prices.