Bills proposed to make attacks on police hate crimes

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are proposing bills that would make attacking a law enforcement officer a hate crime.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that Rep. Marsha Haefner's bill would consider certain offenses a hate crime if they were committed because the victim worked as an officer or first responder.

Incoming Republican state Rep. Nick Schroer, who is proposing a similar bill, said he feels protecting law enforcement and first responders is a pressing concern and hopes a hate crime status would work to deter future attacks.

Current state law considers attacks motivated by race, color, creed, country of origin, sex, sexual orientation or disability as hate crimes.

Other police protections are being called for, including a Blue Alert system to notify the public about suspects when law enforcement officers are shot.