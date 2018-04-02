Bills QB Fitzpatrick Finally Gets Shot to Start

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) -- Buffalo Bills quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick can easily recall the last time he opened a season as a starter.

It was 2004, when Fitzpatrick entered his senior season at Harvard, with an internship at a hedge fund and the anticipation of a white-collar future on Wall Street.



Looking back, there's no way he would trade places now.



At 28, when most NFL starters are hitting their prime, Fitzpatrick is finally getting his shot.



A journeyman backup no longer, Fitzpatrick enters this season as the Bills unquestioned leader in preparing for the team's opener at Kansas City on Sunday. It's a job he earned last year, when he took over for Trent Edwards in Week 3, and provided a semblance of spark to what's been a perennially popgun attack in Buffalo.