Biodiesel Plant Coming to Northwest Missouri

ROCK PORT (AP) - A group led by Missouri farmers is trying to build a biodiesel plant in far northwest Missouri. The Heartland Biodiesel plant would cost $40-45,000,000 and create 28 new jobs for the town of Rock Port. Groundbreaking is expected by the end of the year. Recent tax incentives and the success of ethanol have led several groups to pursue biodiesel, a form of fuel produced from animal fat and vegetable oil. A plant is already under construction in Mexico, Mo. The Rock Port plant would also produce glycerin, a substance used to make soap and pharmaceuticals.