Biofuels Growing in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A combination of state and federal tax incentives has biofuels projects springing up across Missouri and the country. In all, 15 companies in 2006 -the most ever- filed with the Missouri secretary of state to sell shares for ethanol and biodiesel plants. There could be even more proposed plants than indicated in state files, because only those companies trying to recruit investors must file securities paperwork. Documents filed with the state show proposals for new plants from Kansas City to Sikeston.