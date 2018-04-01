Bird hits hospital helicopter window; no injuries

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A helicopter has been repaired after a bird struck and cracked its windshield while the chopper was transporting a child to St. Louis Children's Hospital.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the helicopter landed safely about 12:30 a.m. Sunday. No one was hurt.

The helicopter took off from Cox Medical Center South in Springfield, Missouri. The bird strike occurred as it was landing at the hospital.