Black bear sightings in Missouri 'not entirely rare'

1 day 10 hours 50 minutes ago Thursday, June 21 2018 Jun 21, 2018 Thursday, June 21, 2018 7:19:00 AM CDT June 21, 2018 in News
By: Danielle Shea, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA – The black bear population in Missouri is growing, and with the growth comes an increased chance for a bear encounter.

Recent bear sightings were reported near St. Louis and black bears are expanding through the state as their population continues to increase.

The Missouri Department of Conservation estimates around 300 black bears live in Missouri right now.

A restoration effort of the black bear population in Arkansas has led to bears moving into Missouri from the south.

Missouri’s Department of Conservation says bears are located all across the state but especially in southern Missouri and the Ozarks.

Missouri Department of Conservation employee, Robert Hemmelgarn, said knowing what to do in a bear encounter is important.

“You want the bear’s experience in interacting with a human to be as negative as possible for the bear,” Hemmelgarn said. “So yelling at it, throwing things at it, but being calm, no panicking.”

Hemmelgarn said one thing to not do is run away.

The Missouri Department of Conservation has more tips and information on what to do in a bear encounter on its website.

There is also a map of reported bear sightings. 

“At home, as bears become more prevalent in the landscape, and as people become more prevalent in the landscape as well, the opportunities for interaction increase,” Hemmelgarn said.

The Missouri Department of conservation began a black bear research project in 2010 to monitor black bears in Missouri.

Hemmelgarn said while experts are keeping an eye out, they do need help from all people in tracking black bears throughout the state.

“We have a team of biologists that monitor these bears full time, but we also rely on citizen science and input from Missourians at large to help us know where these bears are, where they’re moving and study their behavior,” Hemmelgarn said.

Report all bear sightings to the Missouri Department of Conservation to assist them in tracking data and minimizing any risk of negative interactions. 

More News

Grid
List

Credit card skimmer found at Boonville gas station
Credit card skimmer found at Boonville gas station
BOONVILLE – Police said a technician at a local gas station found an internal skimmer device inside a gas pump... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, June 22 2018 Jun 22, 2018 Friday, June 22, 2018 4:49:00 PM CDT June 22, 2018 in News

Fulton man convicted of a dozen sex crimes
Fulton man convicted of a dozen sex crimes
CALLAWAY COUNTY - A Fulton man could face more than 200 years in prison after being found guilty of 12... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, June 22 2018 Jun 22, 2018 Friday, June 22, 2018 4:01:00 PM CDT June 22, 2018 in News

Update: Witnesses testify in sentencing phase of Moberly murder trial
Update: Witnesses testify in sentencing phase of Moberly murder trial
HUNTSVILLE – The sentencing phase of the trial for a convicted murderer began Friday. Jeffrey Nichols was convicted Thursday... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, June 22 2018 Jun 22, 2018 Friday, June 22, 2018 3:15:00 PM CDT June 22, 2018 in News

University leaders to appeal ruling saying grad students are employees
University leaders to appeal ruling saying grad students are employees
COLUMBIA - Graduate students at the University of Missouri celebrated Thursday after they were officially considered employees, but the celebration... More >>
3 hours ago Friday, June 22 2018 Jun 22, 2018 Friday, June 22, 2018 2:32:00 PM CDT June 22, 2018 in News

UM Curators believe progress has been made since 2015 protests
UM Curators believe progress has been made since 2015 protests
COLUMBIA - MU has faced big challenges in recent years - from changes in administration to loss of state funding... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, June 22 2018 Jun 22, 2018 Friday, June 22, 2018 1:43:00 PM CDT June 22, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Missing girl no longer believed to be abducted
UPDATE: Missing girl no longer believed to be abducted
KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Police Department has canceled an Amber Alert for Brajean Sledge, a missing 15-year-old girl... More >>
7 hours ago Friday, June 22 2018 Jun 22, 2018 Friday, June 22, 2018 10:29:00 AM CDT June 22, 2018 in News

Confusion swirls on border after Trump reversal on families
Confusion swirls on border after Trump reversal on families
McALLEN, Texas (AP) — Immigration enforcement on the U.S.-Mexico border was plunged deeper into chaos over President Donald Trump's... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, June 22 2018 Jun 22, 2018 Friday, June 22, 2018 7:52:00 AM CDT June 22, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Gov. Parson signed first set of bills Friday
UPDATE: Gov. Parson signed first set of bills Friday
JEFFERSON CITY – Gov. Mike Parson signed his first five bills as Missouri's governor Friday. The bills he signed... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, June 22 2018 Jun 22, 2018 Friday, June 22, 2018 7:17:00 AM CDT June 22, 2018 in News

More than 30 children become sick at Florida summer camp
More than 30 children become sick at Florida summer camp
(CNN) -- More than 30 children attending a summer camp in Florida were taken to the hospital Thursday after they... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, June 22 2018 Jun 22, 2018 Friday, June 22, 2018 7:12:00 AM CDT June 22, 2018 in News

One dead in car accident near Laurie
One dead in car accident near Laurie
MORGAN COUNTY - Authorities said a Gravois Mills woman died in a one-vehicle car accident near Laurie, Missouri. According... More >>
11 hours ago Friday, June 22 2018 Jun 22, 2018 Friday, June 22, 2018 6:32:00 AM CDT June 22, 2018 in News

Missouri kicks off stillbirth prevention initiative
Missouri kicks off stillbirth prevention initiative
JEFFERSON CITY - A statewide campaign encourages expecting mothers to monitor their infant's movement in the womb. The Missouri... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, June 22 2018 Jun 22, 2018 Friday, June 22, 2018 4:14:00 AM CDT June 22, 2018 in News

New Bloomfield leaders meet for first time under new mayor
New Bloomfield leaders meet for first time under new mayor
NEW BLOOMFIELD - After months of tension between citizens and city officials, the city council met for the first time... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, June 21 2018 Jun 21, 2018 Thursday, June 21, 2018 9:30:00 PM CDT June 21, 2018 in News

Auxvasse police warn of door-to-door salesmen, company pushes back
Auxvasse police warn of door-to-door salesmen, company pushes back
AUXVASSE - Police in Auxvasse posted a warning on Facebook Wednesday about unlicensed salesmen in the area, but the company... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, June 21 2018 Jun 21, 2018 Thursday, June 21, 2018 7:15:00 PM CDT June 21, 2018 in News

Activist share their voices at a male sexual abuse conference
Activist share their voices at a male sexual abuse conference
JEFFERSON CITY - 1 and 6 males are sexually abused by the time they are 18. For the first time... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, June 21 2018 Jun 21, 2018 Thursday, June 21, 2018 6:49:00 PM CDT June 21, 2018 in News

MU changes rules on sick time and layoff assistance
MU changes rules on sick time and layoff assistance
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri is changing some of its rules and regulations to offer more leave and layoff... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 21 2018 Jun 21, 2018 Thursday, June 21, 2018 5:34:00 PM CDT June 21, 2018 in News

Columbia businesses cheer Supreme Court ruling
Columbia businesses cheer Supreme Court ruling
COLUMBIA - A Supreme Court ruling that allows states to charge online retailers sales tax has Columbia businesses rejoicing. ... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 21 2018 Jun 21, 2018 Thursday, June 21, 2018 5:18:00 PM CDT June 21, 2018 in News

Judge says MU gradutate workers can unionize
Judge says MU gradutate workers can unionize
COLUMBIA - A judge has decided in favor of University of Missouri graduate students who want to unionize. The... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 21 2018 Jun 21, 2018 Thursday, June 21, 2018 4:37:00 PM CDT June 21, 2018 in News

Update: Suspect in grisly Moberly murder found guilty
Update: Suspect in grisly Moberly murder found guilty
HUNTSVILLE – A man accused of killing a Moberly woman five years ago was found guilty of murder in the... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 21 2018 Jun 21, 2018 Thursday, June 21, 2018 4:01:00 PM CDT June 21, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 71°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
7pm 72°
8pm 73°
9pm 70°
10pm 69°