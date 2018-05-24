Black Caucus encourages Ferguson residents to get out and vote

FERGUSON (AP) - Ferguson's municipal election was set to get underway Tuesday, and the Congressional Black Caucus was encouraging people to get out and vote.

Just 12 percent of Ferguson's voters went to the polls in the municipal election last April. This year, three of the six city council seats are up for grabs.

A massive effort sought to register more voters after the fatal shooting of Michael Brown. The shooting raised racial concerns in Ferguson, including increasing diversity in the city council. Dwayne James is the only black member of that council and is not up for re-election.

KMOV-TV reported Congressman William Lacy Clay of St. Louis went door-to-door over the weekend reminding people to vote.

