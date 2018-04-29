Black Caucus members, Rep. Clay to attend MLK church service

FERGUSON - Ten members of the Congressional Black Caucus and U.S. Rep. William Lacy Clay are scheduled to take part in a Ferguson church service honoring Martin Luther King Jr.

The St. Louis Democrat's office says the leaders at Sunday's service will also call for "transformative changes" in the wake of Michael Brown's fatal shooting by a Ferguson officer in August as well as other fatal police shootings nationwide.

The delegation at Wellspring United Methodist Church in Ferguson is expected to include caucus chairman Rep. G.K. Butterfield of North Carolina and Rep. Emanuel Cleaver of Kansas City, both Democrats.