Black Friday Brings Protestors to Wal-Mart

As shoppers rush home with their treasures this holiday, one thing's for sure. Dave Overfelt won't be doing his shopping at Wal-Mart.

"I know Wal-Mart's not going anywhere," Overfelt says. "They have terrible employment practices, well that's basically why I'm here today is to try and help the employees there out a little more."

Overfelt says Wal-Mart employees and the community deserve better.

"I'd just like them to be a little nicer to the community, maybe provide for the community a little more," Overfelt says.

On the edge of Wal-Mart's property protesters braved the cold to make their point, but just down the road it was a different story.

"I think they're wrong, I think that they offer jobs for the community, they also offer low prices so people like me come here, shop, and afford what we can afford, we can buy nice things when we need to," Caine Henderson says.

But protesters say Wal-Mart needs to raise employee wages and give them more benefits.

"Treat their employees a little more fairly, be a better corporate citizen," Overfelt says.

Although the protest was small, Overfelt says it'll make a difference.

"If I can talk a couple people into boycotting Wal-Mart, then that's a start, a couple people here, a couple people there," Overfelt says.

A recent report by Wal-Mart says they are working to offer better benefits and pay employees more. But that's not enough for Overfelt.

"We've gotta do something for somebody here," Overfelt says.

Wal-Mart is the nation's largest retailer with two new super centers under construction in Columbia, and one in Boonville